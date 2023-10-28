White produced 28 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 119-111 win at home over the Heat.
White led Boston in scoring and delivered 14 of his 28 points during the pivotal fourth quarter. His three blocks included a late-in-the-fourth come-from-behind swat of an attempted fast break dunk by Jimmy Butler. This was the second game in which the Celtics got very little production from their bench. Boston's starters might be forced to play major minutes all season. This could be White's first season in which he averages north of 30 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Plays 32 minutes in season debut•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Resting Monday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Set to start in 2023-24•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Nears 20-point outing in Game 7•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Plays hero in Game 6 win•