White produced 28 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 119-111 win at home over the Heat.

White led Boston in scoring and delivered 14 of his 28 points during the pivotal fourth quarter. His three blocks included a late-in-the-fourth come-from-behind swat of an attempted fast break dunk by Jimmy Butler. This was the second game in which the Celtics got very little production from their bench. Boston's starters might be forced to play major minutes all season. This could be White's first season in which he averages north of 30 minutes per contest.