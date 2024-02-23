White chipped in 28 points (9-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 129-112 win over the Bulls.

White has surpassed the 25-point mark seven times this season, and two of those appearances have come in his last two games. Even though White holds a secondary role in the Celtics' offensive scheme, he has found ways to make an impact on a steady basis, and he has overperformed most of the pre-season expectations about his potential numbers. He's averaging 15.8 points, 4.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game since the start of February.