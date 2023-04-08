White closed Friday's 121-102 win over Toronto with 12 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 28 minutes.

White recorded his seventh double-double of the season, racking up a game-high 10 assists in the win Friday night. He added a steal and some decent rebounding numbers to round out his performance, but also turned the ball over six times. Prior to Friday night, the veteran guard hadn't recorded more than three in a game all season.