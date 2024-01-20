White provided 24 points (9-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 102-100 loss to Denver.

The 29-year-old guard led his team in scoring and was one of three Boston players to top 20, but only one other Celtic even managed to reach double digits. White had a shaky start to January but appears to be heating up, going 13-for-28 (46.4 percent) from three-point range over his last three games despite sitting out one contest during that time with a minor ankle issue.