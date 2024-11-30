White did not return to Friday's 138-129 win over the Bulls due to a sore right foot and finished with 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 24 minutes, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

White checked out of Friday's game at the 8:08 mark in the third quarter due to the injury. If White is unable to play against the Cavaliers on Sunday, Al Horford, Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard -- who finished with a season-high 29 points off the bench -- would be candidates to take his spot in the Celtics' starting five.