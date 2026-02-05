White registered 28 points (10-25 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and one rebound over 37 minutes during the Celtics' 114-93 win over the Rockets on Wednesday.

White struggled from the field during the Celtics' win over the Mavericks on Tuesday, connecting on just one of his eight attempts from three-point range. He was much better from the field Wednesday, leading the Celtics' starters in the absence of Jaylen Brown (hamstring/knee). White's six three-pointers were his most in a game since Dec. 19 against the Heat (nine), and the versatile wing has dished at least eight assists in four consecutive games.