White is expected to not be in the starting five for Thursday's Game 6 versus the 76ers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Robert Williams is expected to replace White in the starting lineup Thursday. White is set to come off the bench for the first time since March 3. He is averaging 9.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 22.4 minutes across his previous 12 bench appearances this season.
