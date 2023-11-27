White is probable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls due to a non-COVID illness.
White has played at least 35 minutes in each of his last three appearances, and he'll likely be able to suit up Tuesday despite his illness. Over his last six outings, he's averaged 15.7 points, 5.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 35.5 minutes per game.
