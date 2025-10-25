White (wrist) has been listed as probable to play in Sunday's game against the Pistons, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

White is dealing with a wrist sprain, but is trending toward being on the floor. The veteran guard has had a strong start to the season, averaging 20.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 31.6 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from beyond the arc.