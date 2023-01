White (beck) is probable for Monday's matchup against the Hornets, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

White left Saturday's game early with a neck sprain after colliding with Marcus Smart, but it appears he's avoided a significant injury and should suit up Monday. The sixth-year guard has started 17 straight games and is averaging 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 blocks in 26.6 minutes during that stretch.