White notched 27 points (8-16 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven rebounds, seven blocks and six assists across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 129-119 win over the Jazz.

After scoring 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting in Sunday's loss to the Trail Blazers, White bounced back with a team-high 27 points against Utah. His seven rebounds were also a team-high mark. However, the 6-foot-4 guard's biggest contribution came on the defensive end. The 31-year-old tallied a career-high seven blocks, and he has recorded multiple swats in 11 of his 31 regular-season appearances. He is the first guard and the first Celtics player in NBA history to produce that stat line, according to Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston.