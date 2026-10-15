White played 20 minutes in Wednesday's preseason win over the Hornets, scoring 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and adding four steals, three rebounds and two assists.

Making his second appearance of the exhibition schedule, the veteran point guard finished second to Jayson Tatum in scoring for Boston while leading a defense that snatched 16 steals in total. White will be looking to improve his efficiency in 2026-27 after shooting a career-worst 39.4 percent from the floor last season, along with a 32.7 percent mark from three-point range that was a steep decline from the prior three campaigns.