White contributed 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 122-112 loss to the Pacers.

On the surface, White's 18 points, eight assists and defensive production are strong fantasy numbers, but the combo guard was inefficient from the field and committed five turnovers during the In-Season Tournament loss. Despite the less-than-ideal Monday night, White has averaged 16.3 points (45.8 percent shooting), 6.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 34.3 minutes over his last nine appearances.