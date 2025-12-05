White posted 30 points (12-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal over 29 minutes during the Celtics' 146-101 win over the Wizards on Thursday.

White was tasked with a larger role in the Celtics' offense Thursday due to the absence of Jaylen Brown (illness). White rose to the occasion with a season-high 30 points, and he finished one assist and three rebounds shy from logging his first triple-double of the season. The veteran guard would be in line for a large workload against the Lakers on Friday if Brown is not cleared to return.