White had 18 points (5-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 103-84 loss to the Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

White finished second on the team in scoring while ending up two points shy of the 20-point mark in Monday's Game 7 loss to Miami. White finished with his second-highest point total of the Eastern Conference Finals, with his 24-point outing in Game 5 being his series-high scoring performance.