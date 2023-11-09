White recorded 19 points (6-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 106-103 loss to the 76ers.

White (personal) returned from his two-game absence, finishing second on the team in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three and ending one point short of reaching the 20-point mark. White has tallied 18 or more points in three of his last four outings, averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks over 31.2 minutes in five contests so far this year.