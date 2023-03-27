White recorded 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 137-93 victory over San Antonio.

White led the Celtics in threes made while finishing second on the team in scoring and two rebounds shy of notching a double-double in Sunday's blowout win. White has buried four or more threes on nine occasions this season, including in three straight contests.