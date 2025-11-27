White produced 27 points (7-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals, one block and two turnovers in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 win over the Pistons.

This was White's 57th consecutive game with at least one triple, which tied a franchise record for the longest such streak in Celtics' franchise history. He was spectacular on both ends of the floor, as he hit clutch triples down the stretch and also forced a turnover out of Cade Cunningham on one of Detroit's final possessions. White notched a new season-high in points and finished with a plus/minus rating of plus-11 in the three-point win.