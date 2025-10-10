default-cbs-image
White is not starting in Friday's preseason game against the Raptors, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

It looks to be a maintenance day for the star guard, who likely won't be available Friday. Anfernee Simons and Payton Pritchard will fill out the backcourt against Toronto, and White will look to return in Sunday's exhibition matchup against the Cavaliers.

