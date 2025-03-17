White (knee) isn't listed on Boston's injury report for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

White didn't suit up for Saturday's win in Brooklyn, the second night of a back-to-back set, but he'll be available for Tuesday's rematch. Since the All-Star break (12 games), White has averaged 19.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks in 34.6 minutes per game.