White (hand) isn't listed on Boston's injury report ahead of Monday's game versus Detroit, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

White took a seat for the front end of Boston's back-to-back Sunday, but he'll return to action Monday. Boston's injury report is long again, so if Jaylen Brown (ankle) and Jayson Tatum (ankle) join Jrue Holiday (shoulder) and Al Horford (toe/rest) on the sidelines, White could be in store for elevated offensive usage.