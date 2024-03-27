White (hand) isn't listed on Boston's injury report for Thursday's game against the Hawks, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

White was sidelined for Monday's loss to the Hawks due to a right hand sprain but will suit up for Thursday's rematch. Over his last eight appearances, White has averaged 17.4 points, 7.1 assists, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 35.6 minutes per game.