White (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

White was unavailable for Wednesday's matchup against the Spurs due to a sprained left ankle, but he should be back in action following a one-game absence. He's averaged 11.8 points, 3.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 31.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances.