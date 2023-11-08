White (personal) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia, but he wasn't present for the Celtics' morning shootaround, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

White has missed the Celtics' last two games after his wife gave birth to their second child over the weekend. The Celtics also listed White as probable ahead of Monday's loss to Minnesota, but he was ultimately downgraded to out after missing the team's morning shootaround. A similar situation could happen again Wednesday, so fantasy managers should still keep close tabs on the veteran guard's status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET opening tip, even though White is reportedly trending toward suiting up.