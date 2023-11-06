White (personal) is officially listed as probable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, but he wasn't present during the team's morning shootaround, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

It appears there's still optimism that White will suit up Monday after missing Saturday's contest for personal reasons, but he can probably be considered closer to questionable at this point. If White misses another game, Al Horford figures to remain in the starting lineup, while Payton Pritchard would be a candidate for increased playing time off the bench.