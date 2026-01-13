Celtics' Derrick White: Notches 18 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White recorded 18 points (7-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Monday's 98-96 loss to the Pacers.
This was not White's best shooting night, obviously, but fantasy managers haven't had much to complain about this season. Across 38 regular-season appearances, White is on pace to return second-round fantasy value in nine-category formats with 18.6 points, 5.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.6 blocks and 3.2 three-pointers.
