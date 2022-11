White amassed 26 points (9-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 117-109 win over New Orleans.

White surpassed the 20-point mark for the second time this season, finishing with a team-high-tying scoring total. White has scored 25 or more points twice this year, recording his highest scoring mark of the season since a 27-point outing Oct. 22 against Orlando.