White posted 21 points (8-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists and five rebounds across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 115-93 win over the Trail Blazers.

With Robert Williams (hamstring) remaining sidelined Wednesday, White picked up a third consecutive start. He paced the Celtics in assists and stepped up as a secondary scorer behind Jayson Tatum, reaching the 20-point mark for the first time since Feb. 14. As long as Williams remains out, White looks to be the preferred candidate to fill in for him in Boston's starting five, and White's playing time should be on the rise accordingly.