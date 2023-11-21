White (personal) will be available for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
White will return to action after missing Monday's contest against Charlotte for personal reasons. White and Al Horford (rest) are off the injury report, putting Boston at full strength for Wednesday's duel against Milwaukee.
