White (shin) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Following a one-game absence with a right shin contusion in Monday's loss to the Rockets, White is all set to return to Boston's starting lineup Wednesday. With Jayson Tatum (knee) iffy against Chicago, White could have some more usage on his hands. Over his last six games, White has averaged 14.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 33.0 minutes.