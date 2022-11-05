White had seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 123-119 victory over Chicago.

While the minutes are there, White's usage remains low when he's on the floor with the starters. He did contribute defensively though, collecting two blocks for the second consecutive game. Overall, the Boston guard remains just a tepid streaming option for standard leagues.