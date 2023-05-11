White isn't starting Thursday's Game 6 against Philadelphia.
Coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed during his pregame press conference that Robert Williams was moving to the starting lineup, and White will officially move to the bench as part of the change to give Boston a defensive boost. Over the first five matchups in the series, White averaged 10.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game.
