White (illness) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Nuggets, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
White has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to an illness. Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. White's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Sacramento.
