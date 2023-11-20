White won't play Monday against the Hornets due to personal reasons, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
White missed back-to-back games at the beginning of November for personal reasons and will take another leave of absence Monday. It's unclear when he'll be back in action, but his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday versus the Bucks. Al Horford (rest) will also be unavailable versus Charlotte, so Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard, Oshae Brissett and Luke Kornet are all candidates for increased roles.
