White produced 18 points (7-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 102-100 loss to Philadelphia.

White turned in yet another solid all-around performance for the Celtics, but it wasn't quite enough to secure a victory. The Colorado product finished the night second in scoring behind Jaylen Brown's 24 points while providing a serviceable effort on the glass and a distributor. White has scored in double figures in five straight matchups and has made his mark on the opposite end by swatting away two shots in three of his last five appearances.