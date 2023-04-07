White (ankle) is participating in morning shootaround Friday, Bobby Manning of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

White is officially listed as questionable for Friday's tilt versus the Raptors, but his participation in shootaround may put him on a path toward taking the floor in the evening's contest. That said, the Celtics are locked into the No. 2 seed in the East, so it's possible he's just getting some work in during shootaround before resting in the evening. The team should provide an official word on his status before the 7:30 p.m. ET opening tipoff.