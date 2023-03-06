White logged 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 131-129 double-overtime loss to the Knicks.

Despite earning a start due to the absence of Robert Williams (hamstring), White still posted modest stats in the 2OT loss. White has certainly cooled off after his hot mid-February run when over eight games he posted 21.4 points, 6.5 assists and 1.7 steals-and-blocks per contest. With Marcus Smart (ankle) back, White no longer finds himself orchestrating the offense. The C's have lost three of their last four, but will look to turn things around Monday night in Cleveland, the second game of a back-to-back.