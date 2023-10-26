White generated 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 108-104 win at New York.

White was quietly productive while Jayson Tatum (34 points) and Kristaps Porzingis (30 points) lit up Madison Square Garden. All five starters, including White, played 32-plus minutes, which highlighted Boston's weak bench. That depth issue could result in White seeing more than the 28.3 minutes per game he averaged last season. But with stars like Tatum, Porzingis, Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday in Boston, expectations for big nights from White should be tempered.