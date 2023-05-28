White accumulated 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal across 42 minutes during Saturday's 104-103 win over Miami in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

White hit a couple of clutch threes and played his usual stellar defense, but the most important play of the game, and arguably of his career, was a game-winning putback layup as time expired. It's fitting the point guard played hero in Game 6, as his steady contributions tend to get overshadowed by the Celtics' star power. White has started four straight games after operating off the bench during the first two matchups versus Miami and is averaging 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals in 29.3 minutes per game during the Eastern Conference Finals.