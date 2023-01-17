White finished with 19 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and eight assists across 30 minutes during Monday's 130-118 victory over the Hornets.

White assumed his usual spot in the starting lineup and played well despite coming into the game under an injury cloud. He suffered a neck injury in their previous matchup, forced to leave the court after only four minutes. Thankfully, it was nothing serious and there appear to be no issues moving forward. While his production has been a bit up and down this season, he remains a viable 12-team asset, especially for anyone in need of defensive production.