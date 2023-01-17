White (neck) finished with 19 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists and three rebounds across 30 minutes during Monday's 130-118 victory over the Hornets.

After being limited to just four minutes in the Celtics' previous game Saturday due to the neck issue, White assumed his usual spot in the starting lineup for the rematch with the Hornets and performed well during his time on the court. While White's production has been a bit up and down this season, he remains a viable asset in 12-team category leagues, especially for managers in need of defensive production. White didn't produce any defensive stats Monday, but he's averaging 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals per game for the season.