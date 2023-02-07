White supplied 23 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists over 37 minutes during Monday's 111-99 win over the Pistons.

With Marcus Smart (ankle) and Jaylen Brown (illness) both sidelined, White stepped up with a strong performance. The 28-year-old guard has drained multiple three-pointers in seven straight games, shooting 43.2 percent from beyond the arc and averaging 17.0 points, 5.3 boards, 4.1 assists, 2.3 threes and 0.9 blocks over that stretch.