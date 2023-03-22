White provided 20 points (6-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 132-109 win over the Kings.

White got hot from deep and sank his most three-pointers since Feb. 10, when he hit eight triples en route to a 33-point performance against the Hornets. His 11 assists were one shy of his season high, and he now has five double-doubles on the season, including four with at least 20 points. The versatile point guard also blocked multiple shots for the 19th time this season and has six blocks over his last four appearances.