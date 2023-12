White notched 28 points (10-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 144-119 win over Sacramento.

White and Jaylen Brown powered the offense with Jayson Tatum (ankle) on the sidelines and handled the Kings with ease. White didn't allow a back-to-back game to keep him down, as he followed up a 30-point effort Tuesday with another excellent total.