White logged 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block over 37 minutes during the Celtics' 123-110 loss to the Magic on Friday.

White didn't shoot particularly well from deep, but he dished out a season-high 10 dimes and finished third in scoring behind Jaylen Brown (32) and Payton Pritchard (27). Even with Jayson Tatum (Achilles) out for the year, White hasn't scored more than 20 points since Opening Night against the 76ers, though he has recorded at least six assists over his last three outings. He is averaging 10.8 points, 6.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks over 29.4 minutes per game through the Celtics' first four games of November.