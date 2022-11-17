White racked up 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 126-101 victory over the Hawks.

White went into the half with nine points on 4-of-7 shooting to go along with four assists. He dished out another five dimes in the third quarter alone and finished with a game and season-high 10 assists on the night as the Celtics cruised to their sixth road win. White has now scored in double figures in four straight contests after previously failing to do so in eight straight.