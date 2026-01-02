White notched 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 120-106 win over Sacramento.

White wasn't particularly impressive as a scorer Thursday, needing considerable volume from the field to reach 16 points, but he managed to contribute in other ways. He's now snagged five or more rebounds in eight straight matchups and is averaging 5.9 assists over his last seven appearances. White has also recorded two or more steals in three of his last four games.