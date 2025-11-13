White posted 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 131-95 victory over the Grizzlies.

White has been struggling with his shot this season, but he didn't have any issues putting the ball through the hoop against a Memphis team ranked 24th in defensive efficiency. This was just the second time this season that White converted at least half of his shots, so it'll be interesting to see if he can keep it going Sunday against the Clippers.