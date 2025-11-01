White registered 15 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block and two turnovers in 35 minutes during Friday's 109-108 win over the 76ers.

While the counting stats for White this season have been solid, he has been struggling from an efficiency standpoint, converting just 32.1 percent of his shot attempts. However, as a career 44.6 percent shooter, it should only be a matter of time until his shot starts falling, and once that happens, he'll shoot up the rankings.