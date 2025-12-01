Celtics' Derrick White: Probable for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White (calf) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
White was held out of Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, mostly as a precaution. With the veteran expected back against the Knicks, Payton Pritchard will likely see his usage rate come back to earth after erupting for 42 points in 31 minutes Sunday.
