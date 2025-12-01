default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

White (calf) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

White was held out of Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, mostly as a precaution. With the veteran expected back against the Knicks, Payton Pritchard will likely see his usage rate come back to earth after erupting for 42 points in 31 minutes Sunday.

More News